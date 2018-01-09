Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By JC Fernandez
Filed Under:Daily Dirt, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Oh Wow Wheel, Podcast, Real Housewives, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-JC shares an amazing story about a pet saving someone’s life

7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes is unsure if her husband’s battle is now her battle too
-Mercedes was surprised by some interesting cultural traditions she heard about from a friend

8:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC create their own “Real Housewives” tag lines for the show.
-JC doesn’t know what songs we can choose for the “Q” week of the Oh Wow Wheel

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live