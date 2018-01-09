Photo: Solve Sundsbo

What’s Trending on Tuesday, January 9th, 2018

#CES2018

§ The world’s largest electronics trade show, the Consumer Electronics Show, starts today in Las Vegas.

§ Over the course of the next 4 days, 180,000 people are expected to visit the convention to experience the self-driving cars, 8K television, and robots, among other things that are on display.

§ CES will feature nearly 4000 exhibitors ranging from billionaire tech giants to beginner entrepreneurs.

§ Highlights so far include Byton’s new electric concept car, LG’s smart washer and dryer, and a 3D face-scanning camera

#DadTime

§ Survey shows that most dads say they spend too little time with their kids.

§ Compared to a half-century ago, U.S. fathers today are spending more time caring for their kids, but still, 63% say they spend too little time with them.

§ Moms, by comparison, still do more of the child care and are more likely than dads to say they are satisfied with the amount of time they spend with their kids.

§ For both moms and dads who say they spend too little time with their kids, work obligations are cited most often as the main reason.

#Pink

§ Pink will perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII.

§ She’s been tapped to perform at the biggest game of the year on Feb. 4th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

§ She hinted at the big news on Twitter earlier this week, saying “I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammys. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret.”

#CocaColaPlus

§ If you plan on grabbing a Coke in Japan, you may get something extra…a laxative.

§ Coca-Cola Plus is available in Japan and the government has given it it’s seal of approval as a “Food for Specified Health Uses.”

§ This means it includes an ingredient that’s been determined by the government to bestow a health benefit.

§ In this case, that ingredient is indigestible dextrin…a source of dietary fiber.

§ Coca-Cola Plus says that drinking one per day with food will help suppress fat absorption and help moderate the levels of triglycerides in the blood after eating…so long as you don’t drink too much which could cause loose bowels.