Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes started an online debacle about Connect 4

7:00 a.m.

-JC saw people at CES doing something you just can’t look cool doing

-Someone gave Mercedes a strange gesture while she was driving yesterday that really confused her

8:00 a.m.

-Mercedes was excited to discover a new business that would take care of the chore she despises doing

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube