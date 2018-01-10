Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:american idol, babies, Bonnaroo, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Love Mix, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Skittles, What's Trending

What’s Trending on Wednesday, January 10th, 2018

 

#AmericanIdol

§     If you were hoping to see the next William hung, you’re out of luck.

§     ABC’s reboot of “American Idol,” which will premiere later this spring, will no longer air the show’s iconic bad auditions.

§     The show says the bad auditions will be a distraction from the point of the competition and they feel like it’s kind of cruel.

§     Judge Katy Perry agrees saying, “Literally we are wasting our time if we are not finding another star. I take it very seriously, sometime sto my detriment.”

§     Did you like the bad auditions?

 

#Babies

§     Study shows that babies are eating solid food too soon.

§     Many parents are introducing their babies to solids at four months old when they should wait until six months.

§     By introducing them to solid food too early, parents are depriving their babies of important nutrients that come from breast milk and infant formula.

§     Introducing babies to solids too early is also linked to micronutrient deficiencies, allergies and poorer diets later in life.

 

#Bonnaroo

§     Another festival lineup, another Eminem headline!

§     This time it’s Bonnaroo who has just released their lineup for 2018 and it looks to be huge.

§     The festival in Manchester, Tennessee is set for June 7-10 and will feature Eminem, The Killers, Muse and Future.

§     Also performing this year: Bon Iver, Khalid, Paramore, Dua Lipa, Sheryl Crow and The Revivalists.

§     Tickets go on sale Friday at 7am our time.

 

#LoveMix

§     If you’re a Skittles fan, they just released a new “Love Mix” just in time for Valentine’s Day.

§     The new bags of candy are filled with red, white and pink-colored flavors.

§     The new flavors in the mix are Watermelon, White Grape, Yumberry, Strawberry and Cherry.

§     It’s a Target exclusive and they are officially out now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live