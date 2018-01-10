What’s Trending on Wednesday, January 10th, 2018

#AmericanIdol

§ If you were hoping to see the next William hung, you’re out of luck.

§ ABC’s reboot of “American Idol,” which will premiere later this spring, will no longer air the show’s iconic bad auditions.

§ The show says the bad auditions will be a distraction from the point of the competition and they feel like it’s kind of cruel.

§ Judge Katy Perry agrees saying, “Literally we are wasting our time if we are not finding another star. I take it very seriously, sometime sto my detriment.”

§ Did you like the bad auditions?

#Babies

§ Study shows that babies are eating solid food too soon.

§ Many parents are introducing their babies to solids at four months old when they should wait until six months.

§ By introducing them to solid food too early, parents are depriving their babies of important nutrients that come from breast milk and infant formula.

§ Introducing babies to solids too early is also linked to micronutrient deficiencies, allergies and poorer diets later in life.

#Bonnaroo

§ Another festival lineup, another Eminem headline!

§ This time it’s Bonnaroo who has just released their lineup for 2018 and it looks to be huge.

§ The festival in Manchester, Tennessee is set for June 7-10 and will feature Eminem, The Killers, Muse and Future.

§ Also performing this year: Bon Iver, Khalid, Paramore, Dua Lipa, Sheryl Crow and The Revivalists.

§ Tickets go on sale Friday at 7am our time.

#LoveMix

§ If you’re a Skittles fan, they just released a new “Love Mix” just in time for Valentine’s Day.

§ The new bags of candy are filled with red, white and pink-colored flavors.

§ The new flavors in the mix are Watermelon, White Grape, Yumberry, Strawberry and Cherry.

§ It’s a Target exclusive and they are officially out now.