Photo: Kai Z Feng

What’s Trending on Thursday, January 11th, 2018

#CocaCola

§ Coke has announced a massive switch to their beloved Diet Coke.

§ First of all, Diet Coke Cherry and Diet Coke with Lime are only going to be available on Amazon now.

§ In their place are four new flavors: Feisty Cherry, Ginger Lime, Twisted Mango, and Zesty Blood Orange, plus the original.

§ They will now come in slimmer, taller cans, each with the silver and a distinct colorful stripe.

§ The new flavors and packaging are designed to appeal to Millennials.

#Taste

§ Study: Being in a relationship can change the way you tast food.

§ The longer a couple is together, the more likely they are to share preferences for both smell and taste.

§ Researchers think this is because partners share the same or similar environments and habits and are therefore exposed to similar olfactory and gustatory stimuli, which could shape matching preferences in both partners.

#BestPayingJobs

§ Looking to make some more cash in 2018?

§ According to US News and World Report, most of the best-paying jobs in America involve med school.

§ Health care jobs are prominent on the list and are predicted to continue to grow rapidly.

§ The best paying job is Anesthesiologist with a mean salary of $269,600 a year.

§ It was followed by Surgeon ($252,910), OBGYN ($234,310), Oral Surgeon ($232,870), and Orthodontist ($228,780).

§ Some other non-health related jobs include an IT Manager, Petroleum Engineer, Lawyer, Sales Manager and Actuary.

#Grammys

§ More performers have been announced for the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

§ Bruno Mars and Cardi B will be performing, as will SZA, Kesha, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and Alessia Cara, Khalid, and Logic, who together will take the stage with a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors selected by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in a special performance.

§ They join Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino and more.

§ The show, hosted by James Corden will be on CBS on January 28th.