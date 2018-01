Join JC and Mix 94.1 at Robert Irvine’s Public House at Tropicana Thursday 1/18

Join JC and Mix 94.1 on Thursday 1/18 at Robert Irvine’s Public House at Tropicana for an exclusive beer tasting dinner featuring beers from Goose Island Beer Company. Enjoy a one of a kind four course dinner prepared by the chefs of Robert Irvine’s Public House paired with Goose Island’s best brews.

Thursday 1/18; 7pm-10pm

$50 per person

Reservations recommended but not required.

Call 702-739-3626 for reservations.