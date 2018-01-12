What’s Trending on Friday, January 12th, 2018

#StateOfVegas

§ Mayor Carolyn Goodman presented the 2018 State of the City address last night.

§ The mayor spoke about the way our community came together in unity and the tremendous outpouring of support we received from people around the world.

§ Among the projects highlighted for 2018 was Downtown Lights Up.

§ Derek Stevens is planning a new project on the site of the former Las Vegas Club, as well as the inaugural season of the city’s new professional soccer team the Las Vegas Lights.

§ She also announced plans for a refurbishment with new technology coming to the world’s largest video screen at the Fremont Street Experience.

§ The major touted the growth of new housing in Las Vegas and the need for additional housing downtown.

§ She invited the world to join Las Vegas as we continue to heal from the Oct. 1 shooting while working to bring new opportunities to the city.

§ Here was the opening of last night’s State of Vegas address…and I think you will be very moved. Enjoy.