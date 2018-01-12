Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Mercedes
Filed Under:58 Stars, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Kiara Brown, las vegas, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, State of the City Address, Vegas, Vegas Strong, What's Trending

What’s Trending on Friday, January 12th, 2018

 

 #StateOfVegas

§     Mayor Carolyn Goodman presented the 2018 State of the City address last night.

§     The mayor spoke about the way our community came together in unity and the tremendous outpouring of support we received from people around the world.

§     Among the projects highlighted for 2018 was Downtown Lights Up.

§     Derek Stevens is planning a new project on the site of the former Las Vegas Club, as well as the inaugural season of the city’s new professional soccer team the Las Vegas Lights.

§     She also announced plans for a refurbishment with new technology coming to the world’s largest video screen at the Fremont Street Experience.

§     The major touted the growth of new housing in Las Vegas and the need for additional housing downtown.

§     She invited the world to join Las Vegas as we continue to heal from the Oct. 1 shooting while working to bring new opportunities to the city.

§     Here was the opening of last night’s State of Vegas address…and I think you will be very moved. Enjoy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live