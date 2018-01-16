Photo: Elena Di Vincenzo / Pacific Press / SIPA/ USA Today

What’s Trending on Tuesday, January 16th, 2018

#DoloresORiordan

§ The lead singer of the Cranberries died yesterday.

§ She was found in a London hotel room and her cause of death is still unknown.

§ Friends of the singer say she had been “dreadfully depressed” in recent weeks and was also suffering with a lot of back pain.

§ There is so much speculation because of her past suicide attempt in 2013 when she intentionally overdosed.

§ She was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

§ She was only 46 years old.

#Sleep

§ Study shows that catching up on sleep on the weekends is good for your health.

§ There is an argument for being lazy all weekend, as you may be doing yourself a favor as people who get less than 5 hours or more than 8 hours of sleep per night have a higher risk of death.

§ If you “catch up” over the weekend, it helps lower that risk.

§ The study does show the best strategy is to keep your bedtime hours as even as possible, even during the weekend.

§ Another study says it’s nearly impossible to truly “catch up on sleep” but those extra weekend hours could help.

#AppleWatch

§ Sunday night’s Saints-Vikings divisional round playoff game had one of the most amazing finishes you’ll ever see.

§ In fact, it was so heart-pounding that some Apple Watch wearers were warned that their cardiac rate reached dangerous levels at the end of the game.

§ After Case Keenum connected with Stefon Diggs for a miraculous 61-yard touchdown pass to give Minnesota the 29-15 win as time expired, several fans watching the game were alerted by their smart watches that they might be having a heart attack.

§ Those warnings come after an irregular spike in heart rate during an “in-active” period.

#KFC

§ KFC is known for their chicken, of course, but also their gravy.

§ So much so that the masterminds at KFC are making dreams come true by creating three new cocktail recipes made using Finger Lickin’ Good gravy.

§ There’s The Gravy Mary their take on a Bloody Mary), The Finger Lickin’ Sour (Amaretto Sour), and The Southern Twist (their Bourbon cocktail).

§ We’ve posted the recipes on our Facebook page.