Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Mercedes
Filed Under:Apple Watch, Dolores ORiordan, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, KFC, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, sleep, The Cranberries, What's Trending
Photo: Elena Di Vincenzo / Pacific Press / SIPA/ USA Today

 What’s Trending on Tuesday, January 16th, 2018

 

#DoloresORiordan

§     The lead singer of the Cranberries died yesterday.

§     She was found in a London hotel room and her cause of death is still unknown.

§     Friends of the singer say she had been “dreadfully depressed” in recent weeks and was also suffering with a lot of back pain.

§     There is so much speculation because of her past suicide attempt in 2013 when she intentionally overdosed.

§     She was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

§     She was only 46 years old.

 

#Sleep

§     Study shows that catching up on sleep on the weekends is good for your health.

§     There is an argument for being lazy all weekend, as you may be doing yourself a favor as people who get less than 5 hours or more than 8 hours of sleep per night have a higher risk of death.

§     If you “catch up” over the weekend, it helps lower that risk.

§     The study does show the best strategy is to keep your bedtime hours as even as possible, even during the weekend.

§     Another study says it’s nearly impossible to truly “catch up on sleep” but those extra weekend hours could help.

 

#AppleWatch

§     Sunday night’s Saints-Vikings divisional round playoff game had one of the most amazing finishes you’ll ever see.

§     In fact, it was so heart-pounding that some Apple Watch wearers were warned that their cardiac rate reached dangerous levels at the end of the game.

§     After Case Keenum connected with Stefon Diggs for a miraculous 61-yard touchdown pass to give Minnesota the 29-15 win as time expired, several fans watching the game were alerted by their smart watches that they might be having a heart attack.

§     Those warnings come after an irregular spike in heart rate during an “in-active” period.

 

#KFC

§     KFC is known for their chicken, of course, but also their gravy.

§     So much so that the masterminds at KFC are making dreams come true by creating three new cocktail recipes made using Finger Lickin’ Good gravy.

§     There’s The Gravy Mary their take on a Bloody Mary), The Finger Lickin’ Sour (Amaretto Sour), and The Southern Twist (their Bourbon cocktail).

§     We’ve posted the recipes on our Facebook page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live