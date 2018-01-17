Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Adam Levine, Maroon 5
Photo: Guy Aroch

By Scott T. Sterling

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine has Snapchat to thank for the band’s new music video.

Related: Maroon 5 Busk in New York Subway with Jimmy Fallon

The band’s new clip for “Wait” features the singer and The Voice coach performing the song through a seemingly endless variety of Snapchat filters in a range of locations.

No filter is left unturned as Levine is seen with rabbit ears, rocking giant glasses, and sporting a dog face. The singer’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, also makes a brief cameo in the clip.

Watch Levine go wild with the filters in Maroon 5’s new “Wait” video below.

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live