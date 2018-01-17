Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes is concerned about a new challenge teens are daring each other to do

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC discuss the false alarm for the ballistic missile warning over the weekend

-JC felt awkward about someone’s response to the loss of a well known broadcaster

8:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC want to know what jokes you get all of the time because of your profession

-Mercedes can’t stand this catchphrase

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube