What’s Trending on Wednesday, January 17th, 2018

#DiscoveryDay

§ Congratulations to the over 10,000 women that will discover that they are pregnant today!

§ It’s Discovery Day and more women will find out that they are pregnant on this day than any other day of the years.

§ The date falls just over two weeks after National Babymaking Day on January 2nd, which is the most common day of the year for couples trying to conceive.

§ Experts believe more than 10,000 women will be nervously taking pregnancy tests today to see if two blue lines appear.

#SelenaGomez

§ Selena Gomez doesn’t seem to have the best relationship with her mom as of late.

§ Just days after giving an interview saying she doesn’t control who she dates, she now wants us to know that she isn’t responsible for her choice to work with Woody Allen.

§ Someone commented on her IG and said “Make Selena write an apology about the Woody Allen film.”

§ Her mom responded “Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click.”

#DigitalDivorce

§ A UK grocery store group is offering customers a digital divorce.

§ The company Co-operative Group offers the service that can be completed in as little as four months.

§ It means a couple can formally separate without having to leave home and avoid costly legal fees.

§ The starting price for a Co-op digital divorce is $825, which is a lot less than they could be with a lawyer.

§ In the U.S., the average cost of a divorce is around $20,000.

#ChrissyTeigen

§ One by one, young women have stood up in court against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

§ More than 140 women, including Olympians Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles have said they were abused by him over the years.

§ Between yesterday and tomorrow, 88 women are expected to give victim impact statements in court.

§ But former Olympian McKayla Maroney may not be one of the people to give a statement because is 2016, she settled a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and is unable to publicly discuss him or she could face a fine of $100,000.

§ When model Chrissy Teigen heard about the possible fine, she took to Twitter to offer a solution.

§ She said “The entire principle of this should be fought. And NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla.”