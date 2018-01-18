Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes in the Morning Kid of the Month for January 2018

7:00 a.m.

-JC just found out the TRUTH about something that was happening all throughout his childhood

-Mercedes is excited about a new term/phrase she learned from her daughter

8:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC talk about the TV characters they absolutely love

-Mercedes wants everyone to share their “story” with Ambien

