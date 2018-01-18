Photo: Olaf Heine

By Scott T. Sterling

U2 get animated and political for the band’s new music video.

“Get Out of Your Own Way,” the latest single from the group’s current full-length, Songs of Experience, has been set to a provocative animated visual created by the Broken Fingaz Crew. The clip uses a variety of imagery, but perhaps most striking are those of Ku Klux Klan members and President Trump.

“The video addresses the current political situation: 2017 for us was the year fascists worldwide felt confident enough to raise their heads again, encouraged by Trump and other world leaders, who use people’s fear to build more walls and segregation,” Broken Fingaz Crew said in a press statement.

“The song is both a personal letter and a clarion cry to the global situation, and in the same way, we’ve combined our psychedelic pop style with political imagery; shot entirely analog, using paper cut and stop-motion animation techniques in collaboration with Adam Albo, who edited the video.”

Watch the new clip below.