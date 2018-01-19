Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes wants to know your thoughts on a mother’s life lesson to her 5 year old

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC share the conspiracy theories that they actually believe in

-Mercedes’ oldest daughter needs an 80s playlist

8:00 a.m.

-Someone gave JC tips on how to do his job

-Mercedes wishes she entered a talent show

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube