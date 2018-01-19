What’s Trending on Friday, January 19th, 2018
#YouTube
§ YouTube is working to remove videos of people doing the “Tide Pod Challenge,” where kids try to bite down on the laundry pods like candy.
§ They say that the videos violate terms of service by promoting dangerous activities.
§ They’re working with Tide’s parent company, Procter and Gamble, to find and flag the content.
§ It should go without saying, but apparently it doesn’t, that laundry detergent is dangerous to ingest.
#College
§ Turns out that employers don’t care where you go to college.
§ People usually pick a university based on how close it is to home, the education, the weather, the city.
§ But if you’re picking a school based on the school’s name and reputation, don’t.
§ Most recruitment managers say that where the graduate studies doesn’t bother them, it’s more about the grades and what they feel they learned while studying.
§ Working alongside studying, “even if part-time or a few hours” is what makes all the difference.
#ValentinesCockroach
§ If you’re looking for the perfect message to send to that not-so-special someone, The Bronx Zoo offers an innocent way to get back at your ex or any enemy who’s done you wrong: name a cockroach in their dishonor!
§ For the bargain price of $15, you can attach the name someone to one of the horned insects.
§ Just fill out a form and the zoo will send the digital certificate to the recipient on Feb. 13, the day before Valentine’s Day.
#RubyKitKat
§ KitKat fans are about to get their first taste of ruby chocolate.
§ Nestle is launching the new flavor (KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby) in Japan and South Korea on Friday.
§ The candy will also be available online in nine other territories including the United States.
§ Nestle says it offers “a new taste experiences, a kind of berry flavor made from the all-natural Ruby cocoa bean with a characteristic pink hue.”
§ Japan is the home to different KitKat flavors, given the craze ever since a Green Tea variety was introduced there in 2004.
§ The country now has over 300 different KitKat flavors including wasabi, cherry blossom and even KitKat sushi.