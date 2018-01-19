What’s Trending on Friday, January 19th, 2018

#YouTube

§ YouTube is working to remove videos of people doing the “Tide Pod Challenge,” where kids try to bite down on the laundry pods like candy.

§ They say that the videos violate terms of service by promoting dangerous activities.

§ They’re working with Tide’s parent company, Procter and Gamble, to find and flag the content.

§ It should go without saying, but apparently it doesn’t, that laundry detergent is dangerous to ingest.

#College

§ Turns out that employers don’t care where you go to college.

§ People usually pick a university based on how close it is to home, the education, the weather, the city.

§ But if you’re picking a school based on the school’s name and reputation, don’t.

§ Most recruitment managers say that where the graduate studies doesn’t bother them, it’s more about the grades and what they feel they learned while studying.

§ Working alongside studying, “even if part-time or a few hours” is what makes all the difference.

#ValentinesCockroach

§ If you’re looking for the perfect message to send to that not-so-special someone, The Bronx Zoo offers an innocent way to get back at your ex or any enemy who’s done you wrong: name a cockroach in their dishonor!

§ For the bargain price of $15, you can attach the name someone to one of the horned insects.

§ Just fill out a form and the zoo will send the digital certificate to the recipient on Feb. 13, the day before Valentine’s Day.

#RubyKitKat

§ KitKat fans are about to get their first taste of ruby chocolate.

§ Nestle is launching the new flavor (KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby) in Japan and South Korea on Friday.

§ The candy will also be available online in nine other territories including the United States.

§ Nestle says it offers “a new taste experiences, a kind of berry flavor made from the all-natural Ruby cocoa bean with a characteristic pink hue.”

§ Japan is the home to different KitKat flavors, given the craze ever since a Green Tea variety was introduced there in 2004.

§ The country now has over 300 different KitKat flavors including wasabi, cherry blossom and even KitKat sushi.