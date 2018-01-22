What’s Trending on Monday, January 22nd, 2018
#BigGame
§ The stage is set for the Big Game!
§ Super Bowl 52 will have the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the New England Patriots.
§ The Eagles were underdogs going into the NFC Championship game against Minnesota and they won in a 38-7 blowout.
§ Now they’ll be significant underdogs to the Patriots.
§ Tom Brady connected with Danny Amendola on two fourth quarter touchdowns to lead the Pats past the Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC Championship game.
§ The big game is on February 4th in Minneapolis. The Eagles are listed as 5.5 point underdogs to the Patriots.
#Pilates
§ Study shows that mentioning Pilates in your dating profile could increase your matches by 160%.
§ Simply mentioning that you practice Pilates increases the amount of messages you get from other singles.
§ In fact, while Pilates was considered the most appealing past-time, casually mentioning a few other workouts could also increase your chances of a match…specifically anything that suggest you might be flexible.
§ Other hobbies included kickboxing, Zumba and yoga.
§ If you’re not into those things, casually mentioning that you like to stay active will increase your messages by 81%.
#ChicagoWest
§ In case you missed the announcement on Friday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their new baby girl Chicago West.
§ While this name is pretty rare, according to the Social Security Administration, there are a lot of babies named after destinations in this country.
§ Some of the most popular include: Boston, Memphis, London, Brooklyn, Paris, an Houston.
§ Some of the less popular names include five boys name Zurich, 51 girls named Olympia, 18 girls named Miami and 23 boys named Cleveland.
§ If you had to name your next kid after a destination, what would it be?
#Sleep
§ Study shows that Americans are getting more sleep.
§ Americans are averaging 17.3 more minutes of sleep each night than they were nearly 15 years ago.
§ That translates to an extra 7.5 extra hours of sleep per year!
§ People are more willing to give up pre-bed leisure activities like watching TV and looking at their phones in an effort to be more rested.