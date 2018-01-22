What’s Trending on Monday, January 22nd, 2018

#BigGame

§ The stage is set for the Big Game!

§ Super Bowl 52 will have the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the New England Patriots.

§ The Eagles were underdogs going into the NFC Championship game against Minnesota and they won in a 38-7 blowout.

§ Now they’ll be significant underdogs to the Patriots.

§ Tom Brady connected with Danny Amendola on two fourth quarter touchdowns to lead the Pats past the Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC Championship game.

§ The big game is on February 4th in Minneapolis. The Eagles are listed as 5.5 point underdogs to the Patriots.

#Pilates

§ Study shows that mentioning Pilates in your dating profile could increase your matches by 160%.

§ Simply mentioning that you practice Pilates increases the amount of messages you get from other singles.

§ In fact, while Pilates was considered the most appealing past-time, casually mentioning a few other workouts could also increase your chances of a match…specifically anything that suggest you might be flexible.

§ Other hobbies included kickboxing, Zumba and yoga.

§ If you’re not into those things, casually mentioning that you like to stay active will increase your messages by 81%.

#ChicagoWest

§ In case you missed the announcement on Friday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their new baby girl Chicago West.

§ While this name is pretty rare, according to the Social Security Administration, there are a lot of babies named after destinations in this country.

§ Some of the most popular include: Boston, Memphis, London, Brooklyn, Paris, an Houston.

§ Some of the less popular names include five boys name Zurich, 51 girls named Olympia, 18 girls named Miami and 23 boys named Cleveland.

§ If you had to name your next kid after a destination, what would it be?

#Sleep

§ Study shows that Americans are getting more sleep.

§ Americans are averaging 17.3 more minutes of sleep each night than they were nearly 15 years ago.

§ That translates to an extra 7.5 extra hours of sleep per year!

§ People are more willing to give up pre-bed leisure activities like watching TV and looking at their phones in an effort to be more rested.