By Mercedes
What’s Trending on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018

 

#Razzies

§     The Oscar nominations come out this morning and the day before that happens, we get the Razzie nominations.

§     These are the awards for the worst movies of the last year.

§     “Transformers: The Last Knight” earns the honor of having the most nominations with a total of nine, including worst picture, worst actor (Mark Wahlberg), and worst screenplay.

§     Coming in second with eight nominations is “Fifty Shades Darker,” which also earned a nod for worst picture along with worst actress for Dakota Johnson and worst actor for Jamie Dornan.

§     Those two films are joined in the worst picture category by “Baywatch,” “The Emoji Movie,” and “The Mummy.”

For the entire list of nominations, check out our Facebook page.

 

#SmartKids

§     Research has revealed the best age to have a baby if you want a smart kid.

§     Moms that have kids in their 30s are more likely to give birth to intelligent children than those who have kids at a younger age.

§     Children of 30-something moms outperformed the offspring of 20- or 40- something moms on cognitive tests.

§     The reasoning appears to lie in the fact that women who delay pregnancy do so because they chose to establish a career rather than have a kid in their 20s and as a result, they are able to provide their kids with more resources and attention because they’re already settle in their jobs.

 

#NeilDiamond

§     The iconic Neil Diamond is retiring from touring as he just revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

§     The third leg of his 50th anniversary tour which was set to launch in March, has been cancelled on doctor’s orders.

§     He said in a statement, “I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement.”

 

#PizzaHut

§     If you like pizza, listen up!

§     Pizza Hut will give away free medium two-topping pizzas to Hut Reward members if the record for the fastest touchdown is broken on Super Bowl Sunday.

§     The record was set by Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester in 2007 after he returned the opening kickoff 92 yards in 14 seconds.

§     So sign up for their loyalty program now and you could find yourself eating some free pizza!

