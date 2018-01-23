What’s Trending on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018

#Razzies

§ The Oscar nominations come out this morning and the day before that happens, we get the Razzie nominations.

§ These are the awards for the worst movies of the last year.

§ “Transformers: The Last Knight” earns the honor of having the most nominations with a total of nine, including worst picture, worst actor (Mark Wahlberg), and worst screenplay.

§ Coming in second with eight nominations is “Fifty Shades Darker,” which also earned a nod for worst picture along with worst actress for Dakota Johnson and worst actor for Jamie Dornan.

§ Those two films are joined in the worst picture category by “Baywatch,” “The Emoji Movie,” and “The Mummy.”

§ For the entire list of nominations, check out our Facebook page.

#SmartKids

§ Research has revealed the best age to have a baby if you want a smart kid.

§ Moms that have kids in their 30s are more likely to give birth to intelligent children than those who have kids at a younger age.

§ Children of 30-something moms outperformed the offspring of 20- or 40- something moms on cognitive tests.

§ The reasoning appears to lie in the fact that women who delay pregnancy do so because they chose to establish a career rather than have a kid in their 20s and as a result, they are able to provide their kids with more resources and attention because they’re already settle in their jobs.

#NeilDiamond

§ The iconic Neil Diamond is retiring from touring as he just revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

§ The third leg of his 50th anniversary tour which was set to launch in March, has been cancelled on doctor’s orders.

§ He said in a statement, “I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement.”

#PizzaHut

§ If you like pizza, listen up!

§ Pizza Hut will give away free medium two-topping pizzas to Hut Reward members if the record for the fastest touchdown is broken on Super Bowl Sunday.

§ The record was set by Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester in 2007 after he returned the opening kickoff 92 yards in 14 seconds.

§ So sign up for their loyalty program now and you could find yourself eating some free pizza!