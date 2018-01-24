Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes thinks JC’s mom is the only exception to the statement “all Eagles fans are mean”
7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes had a revelation while at the gym yesterday
-JC thinks everyone should watch “Stand By Me” no matter how old
8:00 a.m.
-A celebrity texted JC to chime in on the show
-Mercedes is interested in doing a DNA test from Ancestry but is afraid of what she might find out
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc