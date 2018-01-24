Photo: Ben Hider / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

What’s Trending on Wednesday, January 24th, 2018

#BritneySpears

§ Yesterday the pop icon announced she’s taking her Vegas show on the road.

§ Britney: Piece of Me is going on a 23-date limited tour and will travel through the U.S. East Coast and Europe in July and August.

§ She’ll be making stops at famous venues like New York’s Radio City Music Hall and London’s Manchester Arena.

§ Tickets go on sale Friday!

#Carbs

§ Study: Carb cravings are wired into your brain.

§ It’s not your fault if you stress-eat and go straight to the carbs…it’s your brain chemistry’s fault.

§ Scientists have suspected that there’s a mechanism that makes the switch in your brain from a preference for fats to an increased appetite for carbs but until now the exact mechanism responsible for this has been a mystery.

§ Now they find it’s tied to one specific type of neuron in the hypothalamus and it gets set off when you get stressed!!

#TiffanyHaddish

§ The 2018 Oscar nominations came out yesterday and surprisingly, the nominees didn’t get the most attention.

§ “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish presented the nominees with Andy Serkis and she stole the show with her commentary and mispronunciation throughout the ceremony.

§ From deciding that based on the nominations that seeing “Dunkirk” was probably a good idea…

§ To adorably mispronouncing “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya’s name…

§ The internet had plenty to say about the job she did…one person tweeted “Tiffany Haddish is trying to get an Emmy nom her her performance at the Oscar nominations announcements. That’s how you hustle.”

#Flu

§ As the entire country plunges into cold and flu seasons, there are some things you can do to avoid catching it while traveling via airplane.

§ Experts say you should choose a window seat over an aisle…fewer people passing by means fewer opportunities to catch germs.

§ Avoid waiting in tight lines to board the plane.

§ Pack a small bottle of nasal spray to keep your nose well-lubricated…this is a valuable defense for preventing repriatory viruses.

§ Wipe your tray table immediately with hand sanitizer or wipes…it’s one of the dirtiest places on the plane.

§ And contrary to popular belief, turn on your overhead vent…if someone sneezes, those germs can quickly spread but if the vent is on it can move germs away.