The Killers are coming back to Las Vegas and the bad news is the show is already SOLD OUT. But if you listen to Mix 94.1 this week you can win a pair of “Last Chance” tickets to The Killers on Saturday, February 3rd at MGM Grand Garden Arena! Plus this concert will feature Special Guests Albert Hammond Jr and Amanda Brown. The Killers formed in Las Vegas, Nevada and every time they come to Vegas they sell out quickly. The Killers have received countless accolades for their artistic achievement, including multiple Grammy nominations, American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards, NME Awards and more. So listen to Mix 94.1 all week to win these “Last Chance” tickets to The Killers.

