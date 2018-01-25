Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes has already cursed this morning
7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes is the proud cousin of a future marine– who just gave his family “the call”
-JC gives his recommendation for pomade and other services for your home
8:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC were shocked to hear about the recovery one of their coworkers was undergoing
-Mercedes is jealous of her husband’s brush with celebrity greatness
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc
Comments
JC FernandezJC was born and raised in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, just 30 minutes north of Philadelphia. He lived a regular childhood, hooked on Nintendo games,...More from JC Fernandez