What’s Trending on Thursday, January 25th, 2018

#ThisIsUs

§ It aired on Tuesday but ever since it air, the show has forced the manufacturers of the Crock-Pot to defend themselves.

§ Without giving any spoilers, a faulty crock-pot was featured in the episode and when it was over, “This Is Us” fans were all over Twittter, ready to throw out their trusty slow cookers.

§ It got so bad that “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman felt the need to defend the kitchen staple.

§ He tweeted, “Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let’s not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together.”

§ Even the Crock-Pot brand was forced to make a couple of statements after fans flocked to their Facebook page with concerns. They wrote, “Rest assured our products have been generationally tested by your family and friends…we’re innocent until proven guilty.”

#Jeans

§ Survey: don’t wear jeans after age 53.

§ Research suggests that jeans should be left for younger generations.

§ They also found how hard it is to find the perfect pair, with most of us spending up to five days looking for the ideal fit.

§ And despite the time we spend searching for a pair, 24% of us admit we have never found our ideal pair.

#BigLittleLies

§ Meryl Streep has joined the cast of “Big Little Lies” Season 2 on HBO.

§ She will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (played by Alexander Skarsgård.)

§ She arrives in Monterey searching for answers after the finale of season one.

§ The news comes on the heels of her Oscar nomination for her leading role in Steven Spielberg’s “The Post.”

#CheesecakeFactory

§ The restaurant’s beloved brown bread is hitting grocery shelves.

§ The sweet brown bread is hitting store shelves as dinner rolls, sandwich loaves, and “heat-and-serve” mini-baguettes for the full Cheesecake experience.

§ The company promises it tastes exactly like the bread you get at their tables.