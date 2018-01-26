This weekend listen to Mix 94.1 to a pair of advance screening passes to Marvel Studios Black Panther! Black Panther is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018 and is the last movie in the Marvel Universe before this summer’s Avengers Movie. “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Listen this weekend to Mix 94.1 to be one of the first people to see this movie before it opens to the public.

