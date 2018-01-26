Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-JC is concerned about throwing something away because he might be cursed

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC try their hand at different British accents (yes there’s more than one!)

-Mercedes and JC reflect on ITEMS that were made the focus of a movie or TV show

8:00 a.m.

-JC gives Mercedes the “Grammy or No Grammy” quiz

-Mercedes and JC guess listeners’ personalities based on the last thing they bought on amazon

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube