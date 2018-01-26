What’s Trending on Friday, January 26th, 2018

#DoomsdayClock

§ The Doomsday Clock has been moved one step closer to midnight over fears that a nuclear war could erupt at any moment.

§ It is now sitting at two minutes to midnight. Scientists from the Bulletin of Atomic Scientist made the announcement yesterday.

§ The clock started as a way of measuring the risk posed by nuclear conflict, but it’s now been updated to include the “Pandora’s box of modern science” including artificial intelligence and climate change.

§ Its hands ticket forward due to fears of nuclear conflict between the US and North Korea, as well as the danger posed by Russia’s increased aggression and Iranian atomic ambitions.

§ It is now closer to 12 o’clock than at any point since 1953.

#Station19

§ The Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is finally getting a title.

§ The firefighter-based show will be called “Station 19.”

§ The series follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.

§ The show will have a two-hour premiere on March 22nd at 8pm and will then shift to its regular 9pm slot.

#KFC

§ For the first time in history, KFC has named a female celebrity to play their iconic founder Colonel Sanders and Reba McEntire is suiting up for the role.

§ The country music singer has teamed up with the fried chicken chain to launch their new Smokey Mountain BBQ flavor in commercials that will start airing on Jan. 28th.

§ In the ad she looks almost unrecognizable, wearing a grey wig and mustache and Sanders’ classic glasses.

§ She sings about how “absolutely nothing’s changed and that she’s definitely not a woman.”

#TomvsTime

§ The first installment of Tom Brady’s Facebook documentary series gave fans a glimpse at the 40-year-old quarterback’s rigorous health routine.

§ He credits his health guru, Alex Guerrero, for making him what he is saying, “He’s so much more than someone who just works on me physically. There’s no way I would be here today without him.”

§ Guerrero was reportedly banned for the Patriots’ sideline and team plane by New England head coach Bill Belichick.

§ He also credits his notoriously specific diet for his success…he avoids coffee sugar and even tomatoes.