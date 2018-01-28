Photo: Robert Deutsch / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Camila Cabello has got something to say.

The “Havana” singer took to the GRAMMY stage to deliver in support of Dreamers, using her own story as a Cuban-Mexican immigrant as an example.

“Tonight in this room full of music’s dreamers we remember that this country was built by dreamers for dreamers chasing the American dream,” Cabello said. “I’m here on this stage tonight because just like the Dreamers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope.”

“They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up. And honestly, no part of my journey is any different than theirs. I’m a proud Cuban-Mexican immigrant born in Eastern Havana. Standing in front of you on the Grammy stage in New York City and all I know is just like dreams, these kids can’t be forgotten and are worth fighting for,” the singer shared.

Cabello’s speech preceded a special performance from U2. The band shared a recorded take on their current single, “Get Out of Your Own Way,” filmed in front of the Statue of Liberty.

“Tonight it is my great honor to introduce one of the greatest bands in music history, U2. This band from Ireland first rocked the Grammy boat when they won 4 awards 30 years ago for The Joshua Tree, an album that explored their own powerful connection with the American dream,” Cabello said by way of introduction.

“Forty-six Grammy nominations and 22 awards later, they extend their stunning Grammy legacy tonight by celebrating New York City and the promise that has drawn generations of immigrants here from around the world. Here they are on the Hudson River performing in front of a beautiful lady who inspired these timeless words by Emma Lazarus.”

The singer went on to recite the poem Lazarus wrote that is inscribed at the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”