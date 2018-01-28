Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes is conflicted about what she should do about a “finsta” account she found

7:00 a.m.

-JC is convinced every job has a downside after what happened when he went to get a manicure

-Mercedes and JC want to know some true signs that you’re a true Las Vegas local

8:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC play the monologue game

-Mercedes JC and Jocelyn spin the Oh Wow Wheel

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube