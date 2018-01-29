Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-JC got his space invaded

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes wants to know how your name was ruined by pop culture

-Mercedes and JC read an email from a listener who needs advice

8:00 a.m.

-JC’s buddy made a horrible first impression on their new neighbors

-“The Mercedes Group” has conducted a study to find the BEST song to drive to

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube