Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

What’s Trending on Monday, January 29th, 2018

#Grammys

§ The 60th Annual Grammy Awards aired from New York last night with James Corden as host.

§ Bruno Mars was the evening’s big winner, earning three of the “Big Four” General Field Awards—Record of the Year and Album of the Year for 24K Magic, and Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like,” which was also honored with Grammys for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

§ He walked away with six honors total.

§ Kendrick Lamar had a great night, too, winning five Grammys.

§ Country music stars Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osbourne gathered together, delivering an emotional tribute to the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting.

§ We’ll get you more of the winners in the Daily Dirt.

#Money

§ A survey shows that only 19% of American think they make enough money.

§ 60% of people said they would need a raise of at least $6k to feel like they made enough.

§ There’s a divide between genders…21% of men say they are comfortable with their salaries, while only 16% of women do.

§ Not surprising, considering that women are typically paid 20% less than their male counterparts performing the same job.

§ A little over half of people would be willing to switch jobs if it meant more money.

#CBBUS

§ CBS is rolling out the show on February 7th and they reveled their cast during the Grammys last night.

§ The famous faces are: Omarosa, Mark McGrath, Shannon Elizabeth, Metta World Peace, Brandi Glanville, James Maslow, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Ariadna Gutierrez, Chuck Liddell, and Ross Matthews.

§ The season only lasts two and a half weeks but CBS will be airing multiple episodes per week as an “alternative” of sorts to the Winter Olympic coverage on NBC.

§ Julie Chen returns as host.

#DunkinDonuts

§ They are changing their entire menu again for Valentine’s Day.

§ They’ll be bringing in three new heart-shaped donut flavors: Brownie batter Crumble, Vanilla Truffle, and Cupid’s Choice (topped with white and pink sprinkles.

§ They’ll also be renaming some old favorites for the holiday like the Boston Dream and Pretty in Pink.

§ The Valentine’s Day takeover will be in stores starting today and will stay there through February.