What’s Trending on Tuesday, January 30th, 2018

#MrRogers

§ Tom Hanks has signed on to star as Mister Rogers in “You Are My Friend,” a drama about the children’s television pioneer.

§ The movie is based on the relationship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who got to know the star while writing a profile of him for “Esquire” magazine in 1998.

§ TriStar announced the movie yesterday and describes it as a heart-warmer in which “a cynical journalist begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write a profile piece on the beloved icon and finds his perspective on life transformed.”

§ Rogers died at age 74 in 2003, but the countless television neighbors who grew up with him have kept his lessons alive for a new generation of kids.

#StateOfTheUniom

§ Tonight is President Trump’s first State of the Union address and the hottest ticket is the actual ticket.

§ That’s because the ticket had a misprint and are now being re-printed.

§ The tickets say the speech will address the “State of the Uniom.”

§ That’s “Uniom” with an “M.”

§ The sergeant-at-arms admitted the mistake and said its office is fixing it and redistributing the tickets.

#TomBrady

§ New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady struck a compassionate tone saying he hopes the sports radio host who said disparaging remarks about hi 5-year-old daughter “is not fired.”

§ He said that we all have careers and make mistakes and that he would hate for someone to have to change their life over something like that.

§ The man in question is Alex Reimer who referred to Brady’s daughter as an “annoying little ___” when discussing the documentary “Tom vs. Time” which is airing on Facebook.

§ Reimer has been suspended for the entire Super Bowl week.

#SuperBlueBloodMoon

§ The cosmic trifecta of a supermoon, a blue moon, and a total lunar eclipse hasn’t been seen anywhere on Earth since December of 1982.

§ We are going to get a three-for-one deal tomorrow morning!

§ According to eclipse experts, this will be the first time anyone on Earth has seen this in 35 years and the first time it’s been seen in the Americas in 150 years.

§ NASA says that the West coast will see the total eclipse from start to finish.

§ The umbral eclipse begins at 3:48am. At 4:51am, totality will begin, with the best viewing between 5 and 6am, local time.

§ The totality phase ends about 6:05am.