What’s Trending on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018

#EmotionalSupportPeacock

§ An emotional support peacock named Dexter is not being allowed to board his flight at Newark’s Liberty International Airport.

§ A New York City-based photographer and performance artist named Ventiko says she purchased a ticket for Dexter on her United Airlines flight headed to LA on Sunday.

§ A spokeswoman for United said the peacock was turned away because of health and safety concerns, including size and weight violations.

§ She also said the issues were explained to the passenger three times prior to their arrival to the airport.

#Attraction

§ Study: Men are more attractive when desired by other women.

§ It’s believed that a man is given an “attractiveness boost” when he is desired by other women because he is perceived to be more kind, faithful and a better father.

§ It’s called “The Wedding Ring Effect” and it’s that by already being in a relationship, a man has already proven that they have some desirable characteristics.

§ An earlier study found that 90% of single women were interested in a man they believed was taken, while only 59% wanted him when he was single.

#PeytonManning

§ Peyron Manning is back, two years after winning the Super Bowl.

§ And some are saying he may do it again…he is now being billed as “vacation quarterback” on a Super Bowl ad for Universal Parks and Resorts.

§ He coaches families on how to make the best of their day at Universal Studios parks…the 60 second ad will run during the Super Bowl pregame show and a 30-second version will run during the game.

§ Predictions are that it will do very well on this year’s Ad Meter.

#ValentinesProposal

§ Do you think Valentine’s Day proposals are cheesy?

§ If not, there are a lotof people that agree with you! In fact, 48% of us agree that Valentine’s Day proposals are actually romantic.

§ The study also found that even if you’re not getting asked to tie the not, 64% of us still plan on celebrating the holiday.

§ Almost half of all couples will celebrate with dinner at a nice restaurant, 28% will celebrate with a chill night in, and 23% will do it by celebrating with some sort of rom-com-style grand gesture (like a horse-drawn carriage or a “thoughtful gift.”