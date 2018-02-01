Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC reflect on times their parents kept them out of school for fun stuff

7:00 a.m.

-Someone made a comment to Mercedes that really surprised her… and not in a good way.

-Mercedes and JC play “Most Likely To”

8:00 a.m.

-Mercedes is creeped out by certain noises only AFTER this

-Mercedes wants to know why men are obsessed with THIS

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube