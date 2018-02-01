Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Photo: Justin Bettman

By Scott T. Sterling

Vance Joy is back with warm and happy feelings for the cold winter months.

The singer has shared a bright and upbeat new song, “Saturday Sun.” Listen to it below.

The big, bouncy track features an appropriately sunny ukulele melody and a striking horn line in the chorus. It’s an ideal soundtrack for a top-down road trip, and a strong return for Vance Joy.

“Saturday Sun” is the latest track ahead of Joy’s new album, Nation of Two, which is due to debut on Feb. 23.

