What’s Trending on Thursday, February 1st, 2018

 

#BlackPanther

§     Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” is outpacing all superhero movies in advance ticket sales for Fandango’s online tickets service.

§     It just beat 2016’s “Batman v Superman.”

§     The movie doesn’t open in theaters until Feb. 16th.

§     97% of Fandango moviegoers ay they’re looking forward to a different kind of superhero movie and 95% look forward to the film’s positive messages.

§     93% say they can’t wait to see Chadwick Boseman in his own “Black Panther” movie after seeing him in “Captain America: Civil War.”

 

#Glasses

§     Survey: Wearing glasses actually does make you look more intelligent.

§     Researchers found 1/3 of people believe people who wear glasses look smarter than those that don’t wear them.

§     One fifth of people also believe that people that wear glasses are more trustworthy and one in 10 think they improve your chances of getting a promotion.

§     And some of you that don’t need glasses try to take advantage of these stats, as 1 in 10 people have worn fake glasses.

 

#Niksen

§     If you’ve ever thought, “I am so good at doing nothing,” than today is your lucky day because it is a thing and it’s considered an art.

§     It is the Dutch concept of “niksen” and it is the art of doing nothing.

§     Niksen mean to do nothing, or to be idle as a form of stress relief…activities include purposeless ones like staring out the window, hanging out or listening to music.

§     Niksen focuses on slowing down and opting out of societal expectations about productivity and it is used to remind you of the benefits of giving your mind a chance to recharge and reset.

§     The Dutch promote it as a way to prevent burnout from constantly focusing on work and in the end, it leads to productivity!

 

#AirportGerms

§     Study: There is a spot in the airport that is 1475 times worse than your toilet seat.

§     Researchers just completed tests on six surfaces inside three major U.S. airports and airline flights and the results aren’t pretty.

§     They found that the self check-in kiosks are the germiest spots in the airport.

§     Next to that were the airline gate bench armrests and the water fountain button was third.

§     Their suggestion is to always carry hand sanitizer!

