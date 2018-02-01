What’s Trending on Thursday, February 1st, 2018

#BlackPanther

§ Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” is outpacing all superhero movies in advance ticket sales for Fandango’s online tickets service.

§ It just beat 2016’s “Batman v Superman.”

§ The movie doesn’t open in theaters until Feb. 16th.

§ 97% of Fandango moviegoers ay they’re looking forward to a different kind of superhero movie and 95% look forward to the film’s positive messages.

§ 93% say they can’t wait to see Chadwick Boseman in his own “Black Panther” movie after seeing him in “Captain America: Civil War.”

#Glasses

§ Survey: Wearing glasses actually does make you look more intelligent.

§ Researchers found 1/3 of people believe people who wear glasses look smarter than those that don’t wear them.

§ One fifth of people also believe that people that wear glasses are more trustworthy and one in 10 think they improve your chances of getting a promotion.

§ And some of you that don’t need glasses try to take advantage of these stats, as 1 in 10 people have worn fake glasses.

#Niksen

§ If you’ve ever thought, “I am so good at doing nothing,” than today is your lucky day because it is a thing and it’s considered an art.

§ It is the Dutch concept of “niksen” and it is the art of doing nothing.

§ Niksen mean to do nothing, or to be idle as a form of stress relief…activities include purposeless ones like staring out the window, hanging out or listening to music.

§ Niksen focuses on slowing down and opting out of societal expectations about productivity and it is used to remind you of the benefits of giving your mind a chance to recharge and reset.

§ The Dutch promote it as a way to prevent burnout from constantly focusing on work and in the end, it leads to productivity!

#AirportGerms

§ Study: There is a spot in the airport that is 1475 times worse than your toilet seat.

§ Researchers just completed tests on six surfaces inside three major U.S. airports and airline flights and the results aren’t pretty.

§ They found that the self check-in kiosks are the germiest spots in the airport.

§ Next to that were the airline gate bench armrests and the water fountain button was third.

§ Their suggestion is to always carry hand sanitizer!