Mix 94.1 presents the Barenaked Ladies at Red Rock this Summer as part of Red Rock’s Summer Concert Series! Be a part of their “Last Summer On Earth Tour 2018” with special guests Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall at Red Rock Pool on June 16. Come hear songs from the band’s fifteenth studio album, “Fake Nudes” with songs like “Canada Dry,” “Nobody Better,” and more. Listen this weekend to Mix 94.1 to win tickets or you can purchase tickets right now at ticketmaster.com.