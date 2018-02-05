Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Book of me, Cuco, Dylan Marron, Emerge, Fairytale Ball, HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF, Madame Gandhi, mental wealth, OK Go, Poppy, space between, Speaker Showcase, speaking truth to power, speed dating with god, The side eye, Y-Love

Emerge Impact + Music Conference and Music Festival

When: Wed., Apr. 4 – Fri., Apr. 6
Where: Various locations around Las Vegas

Admission: $125-$485

Emerge is coming to Las Vegas April 6-8th — and Mix 94.1 is proud to be a partner with this impactful event.

Emerge is three days of new music, ideas and a celebration of the next big artist. Emerge showcases combine music, art, and speaking to highlight the unique perspectives making a big impact in our world. With over 50 speakers and 70 bands in three days, come experience the excitement of the Las Vegas Strip in a completely different way. We’ve put emerging artists and culture on the world’s best stages. Get up close with those who think and act.

Impact + Music = Emerge

Learn more about Emerge here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live