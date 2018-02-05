Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By JC Fernandez
Filed Under:Daily Dirt, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Kissing your kid, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, Stranger, teacher of the month, Tom Brady, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes in the Morning’s Teacher of the Month: January 2018
-Mercedes injured herself in the least athletic way possible

7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC talk about the Tom Brady controversy
-Mercedes and JC send Jocelyn out to investigate a stranger behind the building

8:00 a.m.
-Reese Witherspoon teaches Mercedes and JC country slang
-JC had to tell people “It’s not what it seems like!” while doing something in the bathroom.

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live