Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Mercedes
Filed Under:Best Buy, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Kylie Jenner, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, pregnant, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LII, Travis Scott, What's Trending, wine, WT
Photo: Thomas B. Shea / USA TODAY Sports

What’s Trending on Monday, February 5th, 2018

 

#SuperBowlLII

§     New England and Philly went head to head for the big game yesterday.

§     And the Eagles are the champions as they won 41-33.

§     Quarterback Nick Foles won the MVP honors in the exciting game that went to the very end.

§     Pink kicked off the festivities with a fantastic National Anthem. She had been battling the flu but she completely nailed it.

§     The big question for all the gamblers was did she go over or under the two-minute mark on the prop bet.

§     She definitely hit the under…clocking in at 1:52, but right before she started, everyone noticed that she spit out a throat lozenge.

 

#Wine

§     Study shows that wine can offset dementia.

§     Researchers have found that two glasses of wine daily can potentially reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

§     Wine has an effect on one’s glymphatic function, or the way the brain removes toxins…the same toxins that are linked to dementia.

§     It makes the process more efficient and removes more waste.

§     But you can have too much of a good thing…if you drink too much, the glymphatic system grows sluggish and it doesn’t get the same results.

 

#KylieJenner

§     Kylie Jenner confirmed what EVERYONE knew…she was pregnant and she gave birth on February 1st.

§     She and Travis Scott had a baby girl that weighed 8 lbs., 9 oz.

§     She addressed the secrecy in a statement saying, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions…I knew for myself I need to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how…I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

 

#BestBuy

§     Best Buy is going to stop selling CDs come July 1st.

§     CD sales have gradually declined as streaming becomes the preferred method of listening.

§     They will continue to carry vinyl for the next two years to honor a commitment it made to vendors.

§     Target is also reportedly threatening to stop carrying CDs if they can’t be sold on consignment basis, meaning it wants labels to take the inventory risk for unsold CDs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live