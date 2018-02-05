Photo: Thomas B. Shea / USA TODAY Sports

What’s Trending on Monday, February 5th, 2018

#SuperBowlLII

§ New England and Philly went head to head for the big game yesterday.

§ And the Eagles are the champions as they won 41-33.

§ Quarterback Nick Foles won the MVP honors in the exciting game that went to the very end.

§ Pink kicked off the festivities with a fantastic National Anthem. She had been battling the flu but she completely nailed it.

§ The big question for all the gamblers was did she go over or under the two-minute mark on the prop bet.

§ She definitely hit the under…clocking in at 1:52, but right before she started, everyone noticed that she spit out a throat lozenge.

#Wine

§ Study shows that wine can offset dementia.

§ Researchers have found that two glasses of wine daily can potentially reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

§ Wine has an effect on one’s glymphatic function, or the way the brain removes toxins…the same toxins that are linked to dementia.

§ It makes the process more efficient and removes more waste.

§ But you can have too much of a good thing…if you drink too much, the glymphatic system grows sluggish and it doesn’t get the same results.

#KylieJenner

§ Kylie Jenner confirmed what EVERYONE knew…she was pregnant and she gave birth on February 1st.

§ She and Travis Scott had a baby girl that weighed 8 lbs., 9 oz.

§ She addressed the secrecy in a statement saying, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions…I knew for myself I need to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how…I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

#BestBuy

§ Best Buy is going to stop selling CDs come July 1st.

§ CD sales have gradually declined as streaming becomes the preferred method of listening.

§ They will continue to carry vinyl for the next two years to honor a commitment it made to vendors.

§ Target is also reportedly threatening to stop carrying CDs if they can’t be sold on consignment basis, meaning it wants labels to take the inventory risk for unsold CDs.