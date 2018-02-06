What’s Trending on Tuesday, February 6th, 2018

#Solo

§ After a sneak peek during the Super Bowl, the first full trailer for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” was released yesterday.

§ This spinoff is pre-“A New Hope” and follows the adventures of Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich.

§ The trailer hints at a mission masterminded by Woody Harrelson’s Tobias Beckett, who recruits Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover.

§ We’ve posted the trailer on our Facebook page. The movie arrives in theaters on May 25th.

#Positivity

§ A study shows that positivity makes kids more successful.

§ Being positive improves kids’ ability to answer math problems, increased their memories and enhanced their problem-solving abilities.

§ Researchers found that regardless of IQ, a positive attitude can help anyone improve memory or lessen anxiety, but positivity does not guarantee success.

§ They say a positive attitude definitely opens the door to finding that success.

#TitanGames

§ Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is adding another TV show to his repertoire.

§ He is teaming up with NBC for “The Titan Games.”

§ It’s a 10-episode physical competition series that will test everyday people as they offer them the chance to compete in head-to-head challenges meant to test their mind, body, and heart.

§ The Rock was inspired to start this series because he wants to motivate people to reach their potential.

§ He’s putting out the call to all potential Titans to rise to the challenge.

§ A premiere date has not been announced but you can apply to be on the show by visiting nbc.com/titans

#Doritos

§ The company has announced that they’re launching a new “lady-friendly” version of the snack.

§ The new chips are quieter and less messy.

§ Doritos claims that new research has found women do not like to crunch loudly or lick their fingers when eating in front of others.

§ They say it’s not so much about male vs. female but more “are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?”

§ The “low-crunch” snacks will even come in special packs specifically designed to fit into women’s handbags.

§ Many people feel that this move is a “tired gender stereotype.”