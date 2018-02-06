Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:doritos, Dwayne Johnson, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, Positivity, solo, The Rock, Titan Games, What's Trending

What’s Trending on Tuesday, February 6th, 2018

 

#Solo

§     After a sneak peek during the Super Bowl, the first full trailer for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” was released yesterday.

§     This spinoff is pre-“A New Hope” and follows the adventures of Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich.

§     The trailer hints at a mission masterminded by Woody Harrelson’s Tobias Beckett, who recruits Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover.

§     We’ve posted the trailer on our Facebook page. The movie arrives in theaters on May 25th.

 

#Positivity

§     A study shows that positivity makes kids more successful.

§     Being positive improves kids’ ability to answer math problems, increased their memories and enhanced their problem-solving abilities.

§     Researchers found that regardless of IQ, a positive attitude can help anyone improve memory or lessen anxiety, but positivity does not guarantee success.

§     They say a positive attitude definitely opens the door to finding that success.

 

#TitanGames

§     Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is adding another TV show to his repertoire.

§     He is teaming up with NBC for “The Titan Games.”

§     It’s a 10-episode physical competition series that will test everyday people as they offer them the chance to compete in head-to-head challenges meant to test their mind, body, and heart.

§     The Rock was inspired to start this series because he wants to motivate people to reach their potential.

§     He’s putting out the call to all potential Titans to rise to the challenge.

§     A premiere date has not been announced but you can apply to be on the show by visiting nbc.com/titans

 

#Doritos

§     The company has announced that they’re launching a new “lady-friendly” version of the snack.

§     The new chips are quieter and less messy.

§     Doritos claims that new research has found women do not like to crunch loudly or lick their fingers when eating in front of others.

§     They say it’s not so much about male vs. female but more “are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?”

§     The “low-crunch” snacks will even come in special packs specifically designed to fit into women’s handbags.

§     Many people feel that this move is a “tired gender stereotype.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live