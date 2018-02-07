Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Mercedes
Filed Under:Best Buy, CD's, Daily Dirt, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, McMellon Group, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Music, Music Preference, Podcast, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC try to remember the first CD’s they ever purchased.

7:00 a.m.
-JC shares the top 10 most soothing sounds according to the “world famous” McMellon Group
-Mercedes and JC help listeners understand things they didn’t learn in school

8:00 a.m.
-JC was surprised to hear about his Mom’s music preference– one of them being a RAPPER
-Mercedes is always upset after watching this but still continues to do it

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live