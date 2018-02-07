Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC try to remember the first CD’s they ever purchased.
7:00 a.m.
-JC shares the top 10 most soothing sounds according to the “world famous” McMellon Group
-Mercedes and JC help listeners understand things they didn’t learn in school
8:00 a.m.
-JC was surprised to hear about his Mom’s music preference– one of them being a RAPPER
-Mercedes is always upset after watching this but still continues to do it
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc