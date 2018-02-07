Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Mercedes
Filed Under:Hooters, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Kylie Jenner, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Plogging, Steve Wynn, What's Trending
Photo: Thomas B. Shea / USA TODAY Sports

What’s Trending on Wednesday, February 7th, 2018

 

#SteveWynn

§     Casino mogul Steve Wynn is stepping down as CEO and chairman of his company, Wynn Resorts.

§     The move follows a recent “Wall Street Journal” article that detailed numerous accusations of sexual misconduct against the 76-year-old.

§     Wynn said an “avalanche of negative publicity” created a situation in which he couldn’t continue to lead the company.

§     He has denied the allegations against him.

§     The company’s current president, Matt Maddox, is being appointed to the position of CEO.

 

#KylieJenner

§     She has finally revealed her newborn daughter’s name and it is Stormi Webster.

§     She posted a picture of the baby on IG, where she can be seen sound asleep in a pink outfit while clutching her mom’s perfectly pink manicured hand.

§     The baby was born on February 1st and she kept the pregnancy under wraps.

§     Twitter had a field day with the name, many implying that recent news about adult film star Stormy Daniels served as the inspiration.

 

#Plogging

§     A new exercise fad from Sweden is sweeping social media and you can actually feel pretty good about it.

§     It’s called “plogging” and it’s one part picking up trash and one part jogging…the phrase is a combination of the words “pluck” and “jogging.”

§     The workout is simple and fulfilling. All you need to do is a grab a trash bag and some running shoes, and take to the streets.

§     The exercise involves jogging and picking up any litter you see along the way.

§     It’s a workout for the entire body as you’re doing squats and extending your range of motion when you stop to pick up things while running.

 

#Hooters

§     Hooters is helping single people celebrate Valentine’s Day right.

§     The restaurant is offering the opportunity once again to shred a picture of your ex and receive a free plate of wings.

§     It’s pretty simple…arrive at Hooters on Valentine’s Day with a photo of an ex, order a plate of 10 boneless wings and destroy your photo by ripping it up.

§     Hooters will then buy the wings for you!

§     The catch? The offer is only valid on Valentine’s day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live