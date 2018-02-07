What’s Trending on Wednesday, February 7th, 2018
#SteveWynn
§ Casino mogul Steve Wynn is stepping down as CEO and chairman of his company, Wynn Resorts.
§ The move follows a recent “Wall Street Journal” article that detailed numerous accusations of sexual misconduct against the 76-year-old.
§ Wynn said an “avalanche of negative publicity” created a situation in which he couldn’t continue to lead the company.
§ He has denied the allegations against him.
§ The company’s current president, Matt Maddox, is being appointed to the position of CEO.
#KylieJenner
§ She has finally revealed her newborn daughter’s name and it is Stormi Webster.
§ She posted a picture of the baby on IG, where she can be seen sound asleep in a pink outfit while clutching her mom’s perfectly pink manicured hand.
§ The baby was born on February 1st and she kept the pregnancy under wraps.
§ Twitter had a field day with the name, many implying that recent news about adult film star Stormy Daniels served as the inspiration.
#Plogging
§ A new exercise fad from Sweden is sweeping social media and you can actually feel pretty good about it.
§ It’s called “plogging” and it’s one part picking up trash and one part jogging…the phrase is a combination of the words “pluck” and “jogging.”
§ The workout is simple and fulfilling. All you need to do is a grab a trash bag and some running shoes, and take to the streets.
§ The exercise involves jogging and picking up any litter you see along the way.
§ It’s a workout for the entire body as you’re doing squats and extending your range of motion when you stop to pick up things while running.
#Hooters
§ Hooters is helping single people celebrate Valentine’s Day right.
§ The restaurant is offering the opportunity once again to shred a picture of your ex and receive a free plate of wings.
§ It’s pretty simple…arrive at Hooters on Valentine’s Day with a photo of an ex, order a plate of 10 boneless wings and destroy your photo by ripping it up.
§ Hooters will then buy the wings for you!
§ The catch? The offer is only valid on Valentine’s day.