Photo: Thomas B. Shea / USA TODAY Sports

What’s Trending on Wednesday, February 7th, 2018

#SteveWynn

§ Casino mogul Steve Wynn is stepping down as CEO and chairman of his company, Wynn Resorts.

§ The move follows a recent “Wall Street Journal” article that detailed numerous accusations of sexual misconduct against the 76-year-old.

§ Wynn said an “avalanche of negative publicity” created a situation in which he couldn’t continue to lead the company.

§ He has denied the allegations against him.

§ The company’s current president, Matt Maddox, is being appointed to the position of CEO.

#KylieJenner

§ She has finally revealed her newborn daughter’s name and it is Stormi Webster.

§ She posted a picture of the baby on IG, where she can be seen sound asleep in a pink outfit while clutching her mom’s perfectly pink manicured hand.

§ The baby was born on February 1st and she kept the pregnancy under wraps.

§ Twitter had a field day with the name, many implying that recent news about adult film star Stormy Daniels served as the inspiration.

#Plogging

§ A new exercise fad from Sweden is sweeping social media and you can actually feel pretty good about it.

§ It’s called “plogging” and it’s one part picking up trash and one part jogging…the phrase is a combination of the words “pluck” and “jogging.”

§ The workout is simple and fulfilling. All you need to do is a grab a trash bag and some running shoes, and take to the streets.

§ The exercise involves jogging and picking up any litter you see along the way.

§ It’s a workout for the entire body as you’re doing squats and extending your range of motion when you stop to pick up things while running.

#Hooters

§ Hooters is helping single people celebrate Valentine’s Day right.

§ The restaurant is offering the opportunity once again to shred a picture of your ex and receive a free plate of wings.

§ It’s pretty simple…arrive at Hooters on Valentine’s Day with a photo of an ex, order a plate of 10 boneless wings and destroy your photo by ripping it up.

§ Hooters will then buy the wings for you!

§ The catch? The offer is only valid on Valentine’s day.