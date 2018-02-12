What’s Trending on Monday, February 12th, 2018

#SpiceGirls

§ Bad news, Spice Girls fans.

§ Following reports that they were planning a reunion tour, Victoria Beckham revealed she wouldn’t be going…and neither would the rest of the group.

§ Even though she said there was no tour, she spoke very warmly of the day that the five of the recently got together.

§ She didn’t give any information on what they discussed that day but she did say, “We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming. But fashion is what I do.”

#Gossip

§ A study shows that men are more likely than women to gossip.

§ 55% of men say they gossip at work, compared to 46% of women

§ Women typically gossip about family feuds, friends and fashion faux pas while men tend to gossip about female colleagues and who is in line for promotion.

§ 1/5 of men say they spend at least three hours a day gossiping…mainly at work.

§ One in 10 men like to dish the dirt on other people compared to 4% of women.

§ More men than women are guilty of spreading rumors.

#Cadbury

§ The company is hiring professional chocolate tasters.

§ All you have to do is log onto the jobs section of their website and search “taster.”

§ One position for the Chocolate & Cocoa Beverage Taster will appear, along with three positions for a Chocolate Taster position.

§ They have received over 1000 applications in just one day since they opened the position.

§ They’re only taking applications through Feb. 16th so you don’t have a lot of time.

§ Per the job description, you need to pack up and move to the UK and the job is part-time but you have the duty of tasting new products and reporting back with objective and honest feedback.

#KFC

§ KFC is giving out scratch ‘n sniff Valentines that, yes, smell like chicken.

§ Four different types are available…each with some sort of chicken pun (ex: You have the secret recipe to my heart.)

§ Word is that they smell more like Top Ramen than fried chicken.

§ KFC will have them starting today and they come for fee with the purchase of a $10 Chicken Share while supplies last.