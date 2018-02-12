Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Alanis Morissette, Mix 94.1, palms, the Pearl

After a six-year hiatus, Alanis Morissette is back and she is coming to Las Vegas on June 22nd at The Pearl inside the Palms.  Morissette is set to release her ninth studio album this year and this performance will feature many of her new songs in addition to her fan favorites. Morissette is known for her powerful mezzo-soprano voice and has won up to 26 awards including 7 Grammy’s. Listen all this week to Mix 94.1 to win tickets before you can buy them to see Alanis Morissette live at the Palms. Tickets for this show go on sale on Friday, Feb. 16th for more information about buying tickets Click Here. 

