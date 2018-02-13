Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-JC has very exciting news about his brother

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes learned about a whole new secret world

-Mercedes and JC want to know who you think should go on their farewell tour and call it a day

8:00 a.m.

-Mercedes says this is the worst part about baby showers

-A good deed went wrong for Mercedes

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube