What’s Trending on Tuesday, February 13th, 2018

#Instagram

§ Your screenshotting days on Insta could be coming to an end.

§ IG is testing a screenshot alert feature for stories where users get notified if someone screenshots their story.

§ There is a silver lining…the feature is currently only testing with a small number of users and there are no current plans to roll the feature out to all Instagram users.

§ Of course the key words are “no current plans” but we shall see.

§ People on Twitter are freaking out that their P.I. methods are going to be exposed.

§ A new survey shows that 85% of people admit to creepin’ on an online crush.

#ChloeKim

§ The U.S. took home more hardware at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

§ American Chloe Kim won the gold medal in the women’s snowboard halfpipe final.

§ She threw down a 98.25 to earn the top-spot on the podium.

§ Kim’s teammate Arielle Gold took home the bronze with a score of 85.75.

§ The 17-year-old from Torrance, California was too young to compete at the Olympics four years ago despite already being one of the world’s best snowboarders.

#PeterRabbit

§ The makers of the new film “Peter Rabbit” have apologized after facing backlash over their depiction of a character’s allergy.

§ The scene in question shows a character who suffer a blackberry allergy and he gets pelted by them by a gang of bunnies.

§ The charity Kids with Food Allergies Foundations said that “food allergy ‘jokes’ are harmful to our community” and are calling on Sony Pictures to apologize.

§ Some people on Twitter have even started using the hashtag #boycottpeterrabbit.

§ Sony has said that they sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue and they truly apologize.

#ValentinesDay

§ Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day and not only is it a day to show your love but you can get some free food or good deals!

§ We told you about Hooters and how you can get a free plate of boneless wings if you shred a picture of your ex there.

§ Macaroni Grill has a $45 deal that will get you and your dte an appetizer two entrees and dessert.

§ Dunkin’ Donuts has a contest on IG where you can win a trip for two to any city in the US that has a Dunkin’ store by showing how your relationship runs on Dunkin…don’t forget to tag ##DDLOVECONTEST

§ See more of the deals on our Facebook page.