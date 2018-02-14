Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Mercedes
What’s Trending on Tuesday, February 13th, 2018

 

#Instagram

§     Your screenshotting days on Insta could be coming to an end.

§     IG is testing a screenshot alert feature for stories where users get notified if someone screenshots their story.

§     There is a silver lining…the feature is currently only testing with a small number of users and there are no current plans to roll the feature out to all Instagram users.

§     Of course the key words are “no current plans” but we shall see.

§     People on Twitter are freaking out that their P.I. methods are going to be exposed.

§     A new survey shows that 85% of people admit to creepin’ on an online crush.

 

#ChloeKim

§     The U.S. took home more hardware at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

§     American Chloe Kim won the gold medal in the women’s snowboard halfpipe final.

§     She threw down a 98.25 to earn the top-spot on the podium.

§     Kim’s teammate Arielle Gold took home the bronze with a score of 85.75.

§     The 17-year-old from Torrance, California was too young to compete at the Olympics four years ago despite already being one of the world’s best snowboarders.

 

#PeterRabbit

§     The makers of the new film “Peter Rabbit” have apologized after facing backlash over their depiction of a character’s allergy.

§     The scene in question shows a character who suffer a blackberry allergy and he gets pelted by them by a gang of bunnies.

§     The charity Kids with Food Allergies Foundations said that “food allergy ‘jokes’ are harmful to our community” and are calling on Sony Pictures to apologize.

§     Some people on Twitter have even started using the hashtag #boycottpeterrabbit.

§     Sony has said that they sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue and they truly apologize.

 

#ValentinesDay

§     Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day and not only is it a day to show your love but you can get some free food or good deals!

§     We told you about Hooters and how you can get a free plate of boneless wings if you shred a picture of your ex there.

§     Macaroni Grill has a $45 deal that will get you and your dte an appetizer two entrees and dessert.

§     Dunkin’ Donuts has a contest on IG where you can win a trip for two to any city in the US that has a Dunkin’ store by showing how your relationship runs on Dunkin…don’t forget to tag ##DDLOVECONTEST

§     See more of the deals on our Facebook page.

