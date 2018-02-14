What’s Trending on Wednesday, February 14th, 2018

#ShaunWhite

§ Shaun White won his third career Olympic snowboarding gold medal last night, overtaking Ayumu Hirano of Japan in his final run to win the men’s halfpipe final at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

§ He had trailed Hirano through two runs and needed over a 95.25 to win…he turned in a 97.75 to win the gold.

§ He also won the halfpipe gold in 2006 and in 2010…he didn’t medal in the 2014 Sochi games after he injured his wrist and fell on his final run.

#MillennialDealbreakers

§ There have always been relationship dealbreakers but thanks to technology, there are a new set of modern relationship dealbreakers that are unique to millennials only.

§ Relationship experts say one of those dealbreakers include being seriously in debt…a recent study claimed that 21% of Millennials considered a large-amount of debt to be a dealbreaker.

§ Another one is when you are not acknowledged on social media after reaching a relationship milestone.

§ Staying on Tinder when you are officially an item is another one…and claiming you forgot or just like to look doesn’t cut it.

§ See the others on our Facebook page.

#SportsIllustrated

§ Danielle Herrington is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model for 2018.

§ The magazine revealed its swimsuit edition cover on Tuesday.

§ Herrington is the third African-American woman to appear on the cover of the annual issue that launched in 1964…Beyonce was on the cover in 2007 and Tyra Banks graced the covers in 1996 and 1997.

§ Herrington first appeared in the magazine’s swimsuit issue last year.

§ She only started her modeling career last year and she learned that she was this year’s cover model from Tyra Banks herself.

#Snapchat

§ The new Snapchat redesign is proving to be very controversial.

§ Almost 1 million people have signed a petition urging Snap Inc. to reverse its drastic redesign.

§ The redesign implemented some pretty big changes to the app…before it was split into Chat, Stories, and Discover.

§ Now the Stories feed has been removed entirely and has Friends, which combines Chat and Stories from friends, and Discover, which fetures Stories from publishers and community.

§ Snapchat has yet to comment on the petition.