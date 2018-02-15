Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Britney Spears, Fifth Harmony and others sent their love and support to Florida
By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and opened fire — killing 17 and wounding more than a dozen others.

This latest mass shooting prompted responses across social media, from calls for gun reform to thoughts and prayers being sent to the victims and their families.

Ellen DeGeneres, Britney Spears, Fifth Harmony and more sent their love and support to Florida.

“And on this day that we should be celebrating love, my beloved Florida is once again assaulted by gun violence,” wrote Florida resident Gloria Estefan. “Yet again senseless misery is inflicted on the loved ones of innocent victims whose only fear should have been not being able to finish their homework. What now?”

See the tweets here:

 

