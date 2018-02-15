Evan Weinstock is the first Las Vegan to represent Team USA at the Winter Olympics. This bobsledder was born and raised in Las Vegas, graduating from Del Sol High School as a decorated athlete.
We checked in with Evan all the way from Pyeongchang, South Korea where he told us how he got into the sport being from Las Vegas, how he gets pumped before the races and when we can watch him here in the states!
