6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC gave updates on a bull on the loose
7:00 a.m.
-JC gave Mercedes a love song lyric quiz
-Mercedes wants everyone to guess what 66% of men keep from their childhood
8:00 a.m.
-Las Vegas Olympian Evan Weinstock calls into the show
-Mercedes and JC want to know how to spell the noise you make when you smell
