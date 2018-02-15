Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC gave updates on a bull on the loose

7:00 a.m.

-JC gave Mercedes a love song lyric quiz

-Mercedes wants everyone to guess what 66% of men keep from their childhood

8:00 a.m.

-Las Vegas Olympian Evan Weinstock calls into the show

-Mercedes and JC want to know how to spell the noise you make when you smell

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 10:00am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube