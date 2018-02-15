What’s Trending on Thursday, February 15th, 2018

#WeAreParkland

§ Seventeen people are dead as a result of a shooting at a high school in South Florida.

§ The dead include both students and adults at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

§ The suspect in custody is 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who is a former student at the school who was expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons.

§ There’s no indication of a motive yet but the suspect’s social media accounts are currently being examined by authorities.

§ He had countless magazines and was believed to have an AR-15 rifle.

#BabyBoom

§ Study shows that Valentine’s Day causes a mini baby boom 9 months later.

§ It’s only a small bump but in this study out of England, they found that in an average week, over 15,400 babies are conceived.

§ But in the week around Valentine’s Day, the figure rose by 5%.

§ Love seems to linger in the air for a little longer, too. The following week more than 16.300 babies were conceived.

§ This makes February second only to one other time of the year for women getting pregnant…Christmas.

#Drake

§ Drake has been in full on Santa Claus mode lately, surprising Miami residents with generous charitable acts all month long.

§ When he heard the story of a Miami hotel maid, he gave her a fairytale day.

§ Her name is Odalie Pret and she’s a housekeeper at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. She has a 4-hour, two-bus commute to work each day to support her five kids.

§ He teamed up with Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brow to treat her to a day of luxury.

§ She got a pampered at the hotel’s spa, dinner at Strip Steak and then she was taken by car to Saks Fifth Avenue where they met her and given 45 minutes and no dollar limit to buy whatever she wanted in the store.

§ She really wanted to get some shoes that she could wear to church so she ended up with those, a Valentino handbag, four perfumes and a $6k 18-karat white gold necklace with diamonds.

#Slice

§ Remember the soda called Slice? It was Pepsi’s competitor with Sprite in the 80s and 90s but they would up discontinuing it for Sierra Mist.

§ Well, Slice is coming back. A new company got the rights from Pepsi and it won’t be a Sprite competitor anymore.

§ Instead, they’ll be going after La Croix’s niche of “healthy” carbonated drinks.

§ The new Slice will be low-sugar and low-calorie and use natural fruit sweeteners.

§ It should be in stores in about six months.